James Forrest, Sr. James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. James Forrest, Sr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Forrest is survived by his children, Lois Fields (the late Richard), Georgette Ravenel (the late John), James Forrest, Jr. (Rita), Steven Forrest (Eleanor) and Johnette Forrest; two sisters, Mary Ann Brisbane and Susan Smalls; one brother, Leroy White (Clarice); 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
