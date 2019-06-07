|
|
Dr. James Franklin Ballenger Pinehurst, NC- The relatives and friends of Dr. James Franklin Ballenger are invited to attend his Funeral Service in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun St. Charleston, SC 29401. A visitation will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 1-2 PM with funeral service immediately following. A reception for family and friends will be held at The McKees, 139-B Market St., Charleston, SC, following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the following: the of SC Memorial & Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or the ALS Association of South Carolina Chapter, P.O. Box 280, Charleston, SC 29402. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 8, 2019