James Franklin Britt Harleyville, SC - James Franklin "Frankie" Britt, 68, entered eternal rest on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Trident Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Harleyville with the Reverend LeRoy Riley officiating. Burial will follow in the Harleyville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Darren Britt, Shan Britt, Keith Britt, Blake Weathers, Teddy Britt, Lewis Wolfe, A.J. Britt, Anthony Dennis and Wesley Stephens. Honorary Pallbearer will be Rocky Pratt. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Frankie was born on March 6, 1951, in Harleyville, a son of the late Johnny Franklin and Rever Schieder Wolfe Britt. He was a graduate of Harleyville Ridgeville High School, attended Trident Technical College. and was the owner of Wolfe & Britt Well Drilling. He was an avid duck and goose hunter and a member of the First Baptist Church of Harleyville. He was predeceased by siblings, Ellison Britt, Roy Britt, Eddie Britt, Homer Wolfe, Terrell Wolfe, Maxine Wolfe and Susie Wannamaker. Surviving are his sisters, Reba Britt Ahl, Plainfield, IL and Sadie (Mick) Weathers, St. George; brothers, Tony (Betty) Britt, St. George, Kent (Gloria) Britt, Moncks Corner, Ted (Nancy) Britt, Bowman, Danny (Vonnie) Wagers, Round O and LB (Betty) Wolfe, Holly Hill; sisters-in-law, Lynette and Karen Britt; special friend, Martha Riley, Harleyville; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made First Baptist Church of Harleyville, 211 West Main Street, Harleyville, SC 294448. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019