In Loving Memory Of JAMES FREDDIE PINCKNEY Nov. 19, 1952 ~ Feb. 25, 2018 The Broken Chain We little knew that morning That God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you You did not go alone. For part of us went with you The day God called you home. You left us precious memories Your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you You are always by our side. Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one The chain will link again. Your Devoted Wife Rosa, Daughters, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 25, 2020
