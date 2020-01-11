|
James Garen Wrenn Moncks Corner - James Garen Wrenn, 85, of Moncks Corner husband of LaRhoda Keller Wrenn, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Garen was born March, 28, 1934, in Jamestown, SC, son of William Simeon Wrenn and Renvy Ann Lewis Wrenn. He was a dedicated husband of 61 years; a loving father and member of St. Stephen Evangelical Church. Garen served his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was Dealer for Hess Oil Company for many years, had a strong desire to help people and enjoyed spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife are a son- Richard Nodden, and his wife Denyse of Newberry, SC; two daughters- Kerry Wrenn Chesnutt and her husband, Garry of Moncks Corner; Kim Wrenn Moss of Aiken, SC; grandchildren- Lauren Chesnutt Pavao and her husband, Adam; Kelli Hoff; Michael Chesnutt; Katelyn Moss and Madison Moss; two great-grandchildren- Basil and Boston Pavao;a brother- Rembert Wrenn and his wife Liz of Bonneau, SC, and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. His funeral service will be held at St. Stephen Evangelical Church in St. Stephen, Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020, at 12 o'clock p.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, directed by RUSSELL FUNERAL CHAPEL, Moncks Corner. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen Evangelical Church, 150 Church Street, St.Stephen, SC 29479. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020