James Glenn Peacock COLUMBIA, SC - James Glenn Peacock, 78, of Columbia, died peacefully at Agape Hospice Care in Lexington after a long illness on April 11, 2020. Glenn was born at Womack Hospital in Fort Bragg, NC on July 13, 1941, the son of James Ashley Peacock and Louisa Glenn Peacock (nee McNairy). Glenn leaves behind a younger brother, Joel (Jane), niece Kate and nephew Jay, son John Ashley (Sara), and his beloved grandsons Wells Pratt Peacock and Lowell James Peacock. Glenn grew up in Laurinburg, NC and moved to Hapeville, GA, until his senior year of high school, when he returned to Laurinburg and to old friends. After high school, he attended East Carolina University, and returned home to work for his father in the family furniture store. In 1971, he went to work for Southwire Company, in Carrollton, GA, the start of a long and fruitful career in the wire and cable industry. In 1977, Glenn joined the agency of Fox Rowden McBrayer, where he forged lifelong friendships with colleagues and customers, retiring in 2007. Over the years, Glenn established and maintained a most extensive and diverse network of friends that became family. His grandfather, Mr. McNairy, was a passionate gardener, and this network was Glenn's garden. Glenn's garden has bloomed beautifully in the days since his passing, and it will be tended for years to come. The family would like to thank the team at Compassionate Care Hospice, as well as the staff at Agape Hospice Care of Lexington.
