James Glenn Taylor SUMMERVILLE - James Glenn Taylor, 61, of Summerville, husband of Scott Harrison, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, due to complications from pneumonia. Glenn was born July 22, 1958, in Charleston, to Martha Louise Taylor and Otis Emile Taylor. Glenn graduated from Middleton High School and went on to pursue his dream of becoming an interior designer. He moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and received a degree in design and lived there for 30 years. Glenn moved back to Charleston to be close to his family in 2014. He worked for Glidden Paints for years and then Home Depot in the paint department until he retired in 2018. Glenn loved to sing and dance and make people laugh. He could light up a room with his smile and beautiful blue eyes. Glenn made friends wherever he went. He was kind and giving. He will be greatly missed. Glenn is survived by his husband, Scott Harrison, of Summerville; his brother, Gene Taylor (Barbara Taylor), of Charleston; his sister, Gwen Kutch (Robert Kutch), of Charleston; his brother, Gary Taylor (June Taylor), of Charleston; his brother, Gerald Taylor, of Charleston; and his brother, Robert Taylor, (Gary Robinson), of Candler, North Carolina. He is also survived by his niece, Jennifer Loveday-Donovan (Jason Donovan); his nephews, Kyle Taylor (Tiffany Taylor); Kevin Taylor (Missi Taylor) and Gerald Brogan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Louise Taylor and his father, Otis Emile Taylor. His family and friends will have a graveside service for him due to the corona virus outbreak, the arrangements for the date and time are pending.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020