James Grey Patterson, Sr. Wadmalaw Island - James Grey Patterson, Sr, 87, of Wadmalaw Island, SC, formerly of Hampstead, NC, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 1, 2020. His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Hampstead United Methodist Church in Hampstead, NC. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service. His inurnment will be in Lewis Memorial Park, Asheville, NC in the spring. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashely Chapel in Charleston SC. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Hampstead United Methodist Church in Hampstead, NC for hurricane relief. Born January 27, 1932 in Concord, NC., Jim is the son of the late Smith Kay and Mary Margaret Barrier Patterson, and grandson of Mr. And Mrs. George Luther Barrier of Mt. Pleasant, NC and Mr. and Mrs. John Kay Patterson of Concord NC. He was preceded in death by his is wife, Mary Anne Bearden Patterson and his son, James Grey Patterson, Jr. Jim is survived by his daughter, Barrie Patterson Hinson and son in law Douglas Allen Hinson of Wadmalaw Island, SC, who have two daughters, Katherine Marie Hinson of Charleston SC, and Kelly Channing Hinson Bolin of Johns Island, SC. He also has a great-grandson, Thomas Ward Bolin and another on the way. He is also survived by his son, John Mitchel Patterson of Asheville, NC, and grandson, Noah Mitchell Patterson. Jim's recipe for a great life, "Find someone to love with your whole heart, body and soul and pursue all your endeavors with passion, faithfulness and joy".
