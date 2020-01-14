|
|
James H. T. Wrighton, I Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. James H. T. Wrighton, I are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment with Military Honors - Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Wrighton is survived by his wife, Louise Wrighton; three children, James (Natashia), Antoinette (Don), and Aaron; one brother, Delbert Singleton; four sisters-in-law, Patricia R. McCormick, Katherine Washington, Helen Washington, and Joslyn Singleton; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020