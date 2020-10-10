James Hall Kennedy N. Charleston - James Hall Kennedy, 50, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 4, 2020. His visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm in the Covenant Life Church of Summerville, 10755 Hwy 78. His memorial service starts in the Covenant Life Church at 3:00 pm with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel. James was born May 28, 1970 in Dayton, Ohio, son of William Edward Kennedy, Sr. and Laurissa Francine Partlow Kennedy. He worked for Sierra Nevada through Aerotek as an Avionics Technician. James was an avid fisherman, loved cooking, barbecuing and grilling. He attended Covenant Life Church of Summerville. He is survived by his parents two brothers, William E. Kennedy, II (Cynthia) of Lorton, VA and Eric M. Kennedy (Jessica) of Charleston, SC two sisters, Christina A. Phillips (Jeffrey) of Summerville, SC and Laura L. Phillips (Jason) of Goose Creek, SC several nieces and nephews, Colleen Kennedy, Jackson Phillips, Collins Kennedy, Sean Phillips, Chloe Phillips and Madelyn Phillips.A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston