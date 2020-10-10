1/1
James Hall Kennedy
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Hall Kennedy N. Charleston - James Hall Kennedy, 50, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 4, 2020. His visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm in the Covenant Life Church of Summerville, 10755 Hwy 78. His memorial service starts in the Covenant Life Church at 3:00 pm with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel. James was born May 28, 1970 in Dayton, Ohio, son of William Edward Kennedy, Sr. and Laurissa Francine Partlow Kennedy. He worked for Sierra Nevada through Aerotek as an Avionics Technician. James was an avid fisherman, loved cooking, barbecuing and grilling. He attended Covenant Life Church of Summerville. He is survived by his parents two brothers, William E. Kennedy, II (Cynthia) of Lorton, VA and Eric M. Kennedy (Jessica) of Charleston, SC two sisters, Christina A. Phillips (Jeffrey) of Summerville, SC and Laura L. Phillips (Jason) of Goose Creek, SC several nieces and nephews, Colleen Kennedy, Jackson Phillips, Collins Kennedy, Sean Phillips, Chloe Phillips and Madelyn Phillips.A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Covenant Life Church of Summerville
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Service
03:00 PM
Covenant Life Church of Summerville
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Service
04:00 PM
Covenant Life Church of Summerville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 10, 2020
I am so sorry Laurissa and Bill
Kitty Hendrickson
Friend
October 10, 2020
Rest easy and in peace Jim
Keith & Kimberly Penrod
Friend
October 10, 2020
Jimbo, as he was called at Sikorsky, was a true friend. Everyday was a blast when you worked with him. He picked on you, he teased you, but, he was the first one there if you needed something. Jimbo would do anything for his friends, he would give you his supper and go without if he knew you were hungry. Jimbo was just an all rounded guy, smart, funny, helpful, caring, loving, all these words deeply describe Jimbo. You will be missed my brother.
Dave Hackenberry
Coworker
October 9, 2020
It was very nice to see you last time we met,it has been many years but i will never forget you, fly high little cousin,love you forever Jessica <3
jessica carter
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved