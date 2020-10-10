Jimbo, as he was called at Sikorsky, was a true friend. Everyday was a blast when you worked with him. He picked on you, he teased you, but, he was the first one there if you needed something. Jimbo would do anything for his friends, he would give you his supper and go without if he knew you were hungry. Jimbo was just an all rounded guy, smart, funny, helpful, caring, loving, all these words deeply describe Jimbo. You will be missed my brother.

Dave Hackenberry

Coworker