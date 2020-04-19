|
James Henry Sexton Mt. Pleasant - James Henry Sexton, 96, husband of Margie Haynes Sexton, died April 17, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. He was born February 10, 1924 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Nuel McAmis Sexton and Charles Franklin Sexton. He was a WWII veteran. He enlisted in the US Navy Air Corps at the age of 17, and served from December 1941 to January 1946. He graduated from The Northern College of Optometry in Chicago, IL in 1950, and practiced optometry for a number of years before entering into the life insurance industry. He retired as an independent life insurance broker. He was an avid tennis player and participated in local, state, regional, and national tournaments in his age divisions from his 40's into his 90's. He and Margie, with their two children, Jimmy and Sally, moved to the Isle of Palms in 1956, and lived on the island until moving to Franke at Seaside in Mt. Pleasant in 2017. Jim was an active member of First United Methodist Church on the Isle of Palms, and served in many positions within the church and sang in the choir. He is survived by his wife, his son, James H. Sexton, Jr., DMD and his wife, Denise, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, his daughter Sara K. "Sally" Sexton, PsyD and her husband, Rev. Bradley Gustafson, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, two granddaughters, Katie Sexton Ratliff and her husband, Jason, of Mt. Pleasant and Allison Sexton of Southern Pines, NC. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Bowen and Watt Ratliff, his brother, Joel Sexton, MD, and his wife Lu Lynn, of Newberry SC, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID situation, services will be private. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Jim's memory, the family requests that East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO), Mt. Pleasant, SC be considered, as this was one of his favorite charities. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 20, 2020