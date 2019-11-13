Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Rock Hill Send Flowers Obituary





James Herron Rock Hill, SC - The Rev. James W. Herron of Rock Hill, SC died on November 11, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1934 in Bamberg, SC and shortly thereafter the family moved to Charleston, SC. He was the son of Charles Henry and Nettie Sanders Herron and was the youngest of their nine children. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Chelsa Tumbleston of Rock Hill, their two sons, Robert Herron (Susan) of Rock Hill, Warren Herron of Charleston and three grandchildren, Caroline, Cameron and Chandler Herron; his sister, Sarah Cain of Summerville; in-laws, Claire and William Wertz of Charleston, Norma Herron of Columbia along with a large number of nieces and nephews. Rev. Herron grew up in Charleston, where he attended public schools and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Charleston. He also graduated with a Master of Divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC where he served as a Fellow in Christian Preaching. He entered the ministry in 1958 and was ordained by the Charleston Heights Baptist Church in North Charleston that same year. His first place of service was with Citadel Square Baptist Church in Charleston serving as Assistant Pastor and Pastor of the church's Southside Mission. He also served as pastor of Spring Hill Baptist in Cottageville, SC, Five Points Baptist in Wilson, NC, Northside Baptist in Orangeburg, SC, First Baptist in Hudson, NC and First Baptist in Goose Creek, SC. His last active pastorate was at First Baptist of Rock Hill where he served until 1987, then became the Director of Missions for the Greenville Baptist Association in Greenville, SC, retiring in 1997. After retiring, Rev. Herron continued to serve in multiple ministry roles and was a training consultant for the South Carolina Baptist Convention from 1997 to 2003. During that same time period and until 2013, he ministered as Interim Pastor for several South Carolina churches: Dunean Baptist in Greenville, North Side Baptist in Greenwood, Tega Cay Baptist in Tega Cay, Sisk Memorial Baptist in Fort Mill, New Life Baptist in Clover, Pleasant Valley Baptist in Indian Land and First Baptist in Lancaster. In Rock Hill, he served the interim role for Roddey Baptist, Lakewood Baptist and Park Baptist. His other positions included being a former trustee at both Charleston Southern University and the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Rev. Herron also served on various committees in the South Carolina Baptist Convention and Baptist Associations throughout the state along with becoming a Nationally Certified Parliamentarian. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Rock Hill on Saturday, November 16 at 11:00 AM. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Steve Hogg and former minister friends Curt Bradford and Johnny Rumbough. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made in Rev. Herron's name to First Baptist Church of Rock Hill, c/o Building Fund, 481 Hood Center Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 14, 2019

