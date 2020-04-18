|
|
James Hill Charleston - James Michael "Mike" Hill, 74, husband of Linda Nelson Hill, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, peacefully at his residence. Mike was born July 16, 1945, in Anderson, SC, a son of Jean Harris Pierce and Billy Joe Pierce. He retired as a Major from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Charleston County Police Department after 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Nelson Hill; his son, James Michael Hill, Jr.; two sisters, Sharon Pierce Coursey (Chuck) of Pooler, GA and Jo Pierce Britton (Eric) of Johns Island, SC; two granddaughters, Trae Hill (Jason) of Dorchester, SC and Reagan Hill of Summerville, SC; four great-grandchildren, Dion and Cameron Crews and Amelia and Avy Flippin. Mike was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Jeffrey Paul Pierce and a granddaughter, Lauren Anne-Marie Hill Crews. Mike served in the US Army Reserve from 1965-1971. Following his service, he joined the Charleston County Police Department where he rose from patrolman to Major during his tenure. During his years of service, Mikey proved he was born to wear a uniform and was loved and respected by his co-workers and the citizens he worked for and served. Mikey, aka, "Yogi" enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid collector of antiques. After retirement, he set up a table at the Ladson Flea Market selling his collectables. He made life-long friends while there, known as the flea market family. His Memorial Service is pending and will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank Hwy, Charleston, SC 29412 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden St, Charleston, SC 29401. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 19, 2020