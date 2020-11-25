James "Buddy" Houch Chassereau, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - James "Buddy" Houch Chassereau, Jr., 93, of Mt. Pleasant, SC entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Mr. Chassereau was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Nell Chassereau, son, Floyd Andrew Chassereau, brothers, Melvin, Clyde and Harold and sister, Vivien. Mr. Chassereau was born January 23, 1927 in Charleston, SC to the late James Houch Chassereau, Sr., and Alma Zorn Chassereau. Buddy served in the United States Army for two years and was later recruited by the United States Merchant Marines for his superior knowledge of the ocean. He acquired his love of the ocean while working on his father's shrimp boats and was captain of one of the boats by the young age of twelve. He served with the Merchant Marines during the World War II and the Korean War delivering supplies to his fellow troops. He later returned to Charleston to settle in Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Chassereau had a passion for helping others and was able to do so in many different avenues as a 32nd degree Mason, a very active Shriner serving on the Board of Directors, with a particular love of participating in the parades, and as a member of the Elk's Lodge. Buddy was a member of the Scottish Rites and a Life member of the German Friendly Society. Upon completing his service to our country, Mr. Chassereau was an electrician for 40 years at Detyen's Shipyard before retiring and opening his own business, Rewind Specialties where he repaired small and large electrical industrial motors. Buddy spent several summers side by side with his beloved grandson, Jimmy Chassereau, who helped in the shop repairing motors small enough to fit in your hand and large enough to stand inside. Buddy was known to be very soft spoken, but was well respected among his family and friends. One of his greatest loves was hunting and fishing with his son, grandson, and great-grandson. He had a penchant for one liners, a specialty he shared with his son, Floyd. He loved to eat, especially pecan pie, and surely there will be a Thanksgiving celebration in heaven as he reunites with the love of his life, sweet Nell. Buddy will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his brother, L.G. Chassereau (Jane); two grandchildren, Andrea Chassereau Melton (Justin) and James Rockwell Chassereau, Sr. (Erika); four great-grandchildren, James Rockwell Chassereau, Jr., Margaret Nell Chassereau, Rebecca Chassereau Gibson (Robert), James Robert Reese, Cash Ryder Melton, and two great-great- grandchildren, Landon Carpenter and Emmaline Gibson. The funeral service for Mr. Chassereau will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 11:00 am in the Mt. Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.
