James Jackson, Jr. N. Charleston - The family of Elder James "Clary" Jackson, Jr. announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 12:30PM at Greater Refuge Temple Church 230 Huger Street Charleston, SC. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens. Elder Jackson is survived by his children, Ms. Terrie Jackson, Ms. Lottria Grant, Mrs. Vivian Rolle (James), Mr. Jerome Jackson (Barbara), Mr. James Jackson, Ms. Vanessa Grant and Mr. Gerald Grant; his brothers, Apostle Walter L. Jackson (Margaret Woods), Mr. Nathaniel Jackson and Mr. Herman Jackson (Margaret White); his sisters-in-law, Mother Louise Jackson and Mother Brenda Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing for Elder Jackson will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Celebration of life services can be viewed via Zoom Meeting ID: 947 228 2167 Passcode: 230462 The family will be receiving friends at 2721 Leola St. N. Charleston, SC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net
