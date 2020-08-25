1/1
James Jackson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Jackson, Jr. N. Charleston - The family of Elder James "Clary" Jackson, Jr. announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 12:30PM at Greater Refuge Temple Church 230 Huger Street Charleston, SC. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens. Elder Jackson is survived by his children, Ms. Terrie Jackson, Ms. Lottria Grant, Mrs. Vivian Rolle (James), Mr. Jerome Jackson (Barbara), Mr. James Jackson, Ms. Vanessa Grant and Mr. Gerald Grant; his brothers, Apostle Walter L. Jackson (Margaret Woods), Mr. Nathaniel Jackson and Mr. Herman Jackson (Margaret White); his sisters-in-law, Mother Louise Jackson and Mother Brenda Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing for Elder Jackson will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Celebration of life services can be viewed via Zoom Meeting ID: 947 228 2167 Passcode: 230462 The family will be receiving friends at 2721 Leola St. N. Charleston, SC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net "Clary" is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved