James Jenkins Johns Island - Mr. James Jenkins was born March 4, 1937. The son of Esau and Janie Jenkins of Johns Island SC. He joined the heavenly spiritual realm on Friday, August 21, 2020. James graduated from Haut Gap High School on Johns Island. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Claflin College, where he studied music and history. He attended The Citadel in Charleston and Indiana University in Bloomington for continuing education. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church on Johns Island. In the early 1970's, James joined The Soul Sensations Showtime Band as a saxophonist. He eventually became band leader, manager and keyboard player as the band performed across the region, becoming increasingly popular in the Charleston area. A scholar with a passion for African history, James taught history and music and served as the band director at Edgefield High School in Edgefield, SC, Robert Smalls High School in Beaufort, and Laing High School in Mt. Pleasant. He also taught history at St. Johns High School on Johns Island. As a teacher in the classroom, James felt it was important to inspire his students by allowing them to see themselves in the curriculum and by letting them perform music that showcased their culture. James felt it was important that his children and grandchildren have a strong sense of self, grounded in an understanding of their history. He started teaching them at an early age about Black history and the many contributions of their ancestors to humanity. He also taught community classes about Egyptology and world history. He managed the family-owned Hot Spot Record Shop in downtown Charleston for over four decades. He was the property manager for the Jenkins family businesses downtown. He was also the loan officer at the Community Owned Federal Credit Union founded in 1966 by his father, Esau Jenkins, and a small group of community leaders. James was predeceased by his parents, Esau and Janie Jenkins, and eight siblings: four infants (Esau, Rosalie, Helen and Esau II); Janie Elizabeth Jenkins; Herbert Jenkins; Ethel "Abbie" Grimball; and Marie Eva Jones. Left to cherish his memories are: his wife, best friend and life-partner, Alfreda, whom he married on July 30, 1956, his children: son, mortgage broker, Melvin Smalls of Brooklyn NY (Maxine); daughter, author, Dr. Marnishia Jenkins-Tate of Silver Spring MD; son, architect, Maurice Jenkins of Ft. Washington MD (Rhea); and son, attorney, Manotti Jenkins of Camp Springs MD (Pamela Hillsman, partner), siblings: brother, Abraham Bill Jenkins; sisters, Loretta J. Saunders, Francena J. Buncomb and Elaine Jenkins Pearson; sisters-in-law, Emily Smalls and Veronica Rogers; and brothers-in-law, Alphonzo Saunders and Earl Stanley Buncomb,grandchildren:Shomari and Jelani Jenkins; Aminah Jenkins and Azania Graham; Kahlil Tate; Maya and Kara Jenkins; Melvin and Amber Smalls; granddaughter-in-law, Stephanie Jenkins, and grandson-in-law, Robert Graham, great-grandchildren:Morie Jenkins and Zanaya Graham, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends. In accordance with CDC guidelines for masks, social distancing and crowd control, final viewing will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 between 5pm and 7pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island. A small graveside service will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 10:30am at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2718 River Road, Johns Island. The family encourages that any monetary donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org
