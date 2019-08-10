James L. Plexico, Jr. Georgetown, SC - James LeRoy Plexico, Jr., 89, husband of Shirley Ilderton Plexico, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home. Born on September 18, 1929, in Plantersville, he was a son of the late James LeRoy Plexico, Sr. and the late Margaret Prevatte Plexico. Mr. Plexico was a retired United States Navy veteran having faithfully served his country for 29 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. Mr. Plexico also retired from International Paper Company after 37 years of service. He was a charter member of Herbert Memorial United Methodist Church, Georgetown Navy Club and the Quarter Century Club. Mr. Plexico enjoyed fishing and spending time at the lake. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Shirley Ilderton Plexico of Georgetown; Athena Plexico Mears (Roban) of Georgetown, Kevin Plexico (Pamela) of Georgetown and Brent Plexico (Viki) of Greenville; eight grandchildren, Ashley Thompkins (William) of Georgetown, Bradley Plexico (Mary) of Georgetown, Joshua Seigler (Danielle) of Panama City, FL, Kaitlyn Seigler of Jersey City, NJ, Shawn Hannaford of Greenville, Trey Mears of Salisbury, MD, Cassi Mears of New York, NY and Wesley Mears of Summerville; seven great-grandchildren, Kensley Seigler, Blakeley Seigler, Trey Hill, Matthew Johnson, Raylee Johnson, Madilynn Alford and Atticus Hannaford; two brothers, Kenny Plexico (Annette) of Summerville and Johnny Plexico (Helen) of Summerville; two sisters, Catherine Payne of Summerville and Bobbie Crosby of Summerville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Annie Jo Pringle and Midge Collins. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, August 12, 2019 at Herbert Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Monday at Herbert Memorial United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Herbert Memorial United Methodist Church, 84 Forest Ave. Georgetown, SC 29440. Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com. Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019