|
|
James L. Redmond Seabrook Island, SC - On Sunday, October 6, 2019, James L. Redmond, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 78. The relatives and friends of Mr. James L. Redmond are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 11, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, Johns Island. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Spirit Columbarium. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. James was born November 3, 1940, in Kansas City, MO to James and Mary Edith (Adams) Redmond. He was a 1962 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and received an MBA from the Harvard School of Business. During 30 years of service to his country, James served two tours in the Vietnam War, was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, and retired a full colonel. In 1968, he married Janet Claire Odell. Together they provided a wonderful upbringing for their daughter and three sons in Glen Ellyn, IL. At the time of his passing, James was a longtime resident of Seabrook Island, SC, where he will be dearly missed by his many friends and the members of his beloved choir. James had a passion for history, scouting, and doing his own taxes. He was known for his comprehensive knowledge of American and military history, his quick wit and generosity, but above all, his fierce devotion to his faith and to his family. James was preceded in death by his wife, Janet, and his parents, James Francis and Mary Edith. He is survived by his four children: Margaret (Marc), James (Carolyn), Daniel, and Michael (Kristin) and nine grandchildren, Ella, Maya, Julia, Maggie, Madeline, Matthew, Piper, Grace, and Luke. Memorials may be made to Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, 2545 Bohicket Rd, Johns Island, SC 29455. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 10, 2019