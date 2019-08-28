James L. "Ray" Wilson MONCKS CORNER - Ray Wilson entered into eternal rest August 28, 2019. James was born in Macedonia, SC on March 23rd 1932, son of the late Harry Wilson and Louise Johnson. Ray was husband of the late Winifred Fosie Wilson for 53 years. Ray was a graduate of Berkeley High School. A USAF Veteran during the Korean War, Jim was a retired Pipefitter/Mechanic for MeadWestvaco with 37 years service. "Oakley" as he was known was a avid fisherman and hunter. One of the founding members of Beech Hill Hunt Club for over 50 years. Ray's passion was growing his garden and yard work. Surviving are his children Yvonne Smith of Athens GA, Tina Hughes (James) of Summerville, James Wilson, Jr. (Ibit) of Summerville, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A Remembrance Gathering will be held at Simplicity, 281 Treeland Drive, Ladson, SC, August 30, 2019 12pm-1pm. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Amedisys Foundation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 29, 2019