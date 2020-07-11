James Lamar Gilmore N. Charleston - Mr. James Lamar Gilmore entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Residence: North Charleston, SC. The relatives of Mr. Gilmore will be celebrating his life at a private graveside service on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Mr. Gilmore was preceded in death by his parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. James and Louise Gilmore. He is survived by his children, Mr. Antwan Richardson, Mr. La-Nard Gilmore, Mr. Jarrod Gilmore and Ms. Amber Gilmore; his siblings, Mr. Irving L. Murray (Renee), Mrs. Wanda J. Robinson (John), Mrs. Sherri E. Gilmore-Gadsden (Raymond) and Mr. Gilbert Gilmore (Jazzy); his 7 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other siblings. A walk through viewing will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5:00PM until 6:00PM. He was 60 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
