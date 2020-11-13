James Lawrence Goose Creek - James B. Lawrence (Jim) entered into eternal rest on Tuesday November 10, 2020. Jim was 84 years old and was born in Louisville, Kentucky on 11 June 1936, the son of Bert Kirker Lawrence and Martha Elizabeth (Campbell) Lawrence. A proud Navy man, Jim was a retired Navy Chief Legalman, a Naval Support Activity Vietnam War veteran who served on the USS America, the USS Whitehurst, the USS Nicholas, USS Providence and the USS Prairie. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association, the Veteran's of Foreign Wars, the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association, Tin Can Sailors Association, and served as Treasurer for the USS WHITEHURST Association. Jim was also a retired Federal Civil Service Security Specialist, a South Carolina State Constable and long-time volunteer with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, for over 28 years. Additionally, he matriculated from Baptist College, now Charleston Southern University, with a degree in Criminal Justice, and was a long-standing member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in North Charleston. Jim was devoted in life to his family and loved ones, enjoyed telling stories from his Navy days and time as a State Constable and was known by all for his jokes and sense of humor. Jim enjoyed country music, NASCAR, basketball and following the news. Jim was a dedicated father who never missed a dance recital or basketball game. Surviving Jim is his wife of 50 years, Rosalie Lawrence, his son, James B. Lawrence, Jr (Jimmy) and his wife, Kym, all of Goose Creek, SC as well as a daughter, Kimberly Anne Steele and husband, Michael Steele of Moncks Corner. Jim was also blessed with two granddaughters, Morgan Grace Steele and Karson Rose Steele, as well as two grandsons, Edward and Cooper Pippin as well and one great-grandson, Oliver Edward Pippin. Friends, neighbors and loved ones may call from 1:30-3:00 on Monday November 16, 2020 for viewing and visitation at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. A graveside service and burial will be held immediately after at 3:00. Memorials in Jim's name are asked to be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church and/or the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com
