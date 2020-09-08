James Lee Frasier Georgetown - Mr. James Lee Frasier, 78, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Residence: 7 Pate Ct., Georgetown, SC 29440. The relatives of Mr. James Lee Frasier will celebrate his life at a private graveside service on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hampton Plantation. The service will be by invitation only. Mr. Frasier is survived by his children: Gwendolyn Johnson, Renee Redhi, and Major Frasier; siblings: Frances Howard, Queen, Betty Jean, Princess, and Yvonna; adopted siblings: Thomas Frasier, David Blake, Herman Frasier, King, and Ricky Frasier; and his in-laws: Ethal Mithum, Richard Skinner, Sammy, and Mellie Howard, Jr. Viewing for Mr. Frasier will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Mr. Frasier was a Floor Technician. Condolences may be left for the family in the digital guestbook at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
