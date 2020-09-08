1/
James Lee Frasier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Lee Frasier Georgetown - Mr. James Lee Frasier, 78, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Residence: 7 Pate Ct., Georgetown, SC 29440. The relatives of Mr. James Lee Frasier will celebrate his life at a private graveside service on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hampton Plantation. The service will be by invitation only. Mr. Frasier is survived by his children: Gwendolyn Johnson, Renee Redhi, and Major Frasier; siblings: Frances Howard, Queen, Betty Jean, Princess, and Yvonna; adopted siblings: Thomas Frasier, David Blake, Herman Frasier, King, and Ricky Frasier; and his in-laws: Ethal Mithum, Richard Skinner, Sammy, and Mellie Howard, Jr. Viewing for Mr. Frasier will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Mr. Frasier was a Floor Technician. Condolences may be left for the family in the digital guestbook at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Awendaw
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Awendaw
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Awendaw

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved