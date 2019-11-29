James Leon Doran SUMMERVILLE - James Leon Doran, 88, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Jim was born June 14, 1931, in Hartford, Connecticut, and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a devoted member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Summerville and loved singing in the choir. He played golf for many years, enjoyed cards and cribbage, and held a great passion for theater. Jim enjoyed being on the board, but also directing and acting in dozens of plays at the Flowertown Players. His most cherished role was playing Norman Thayer in "On Golden Pond". Jim was a fan of the UCONN men's and women's basketball teams and his love for his many "puppy pals" completed him. Jim was cherished by his entire family, as well as his many, many friends. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 49 years, daughter Christine Starrett of E. Greenwich, RI, son J. Scott Doran (Jeanne), Meggett, SC; son Gary Doran (Janet), Hickory, NC; son Jeff Doran (Joan), W. Ashley, SC; son Alan Doran (Sherry), Summerville, SC; son Frederick MacKinnon (Mary), Lake Stevens, WA; son Roch MacKinnon, Johns Island, SC; daughter MaryEllen MacKinnon, Summerville, SC; daughter Lynn Nowell (Chris), Summerville, SC, son John MacKinnon, Danbury, CT, sister, Phyllis Giguere (Al), Londonderry, NH. He was a proud grandfather of 25 grandchildren and 21 great- grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Jim was predeceased by parents, Daniel and Sophie Doran, brother Chris Doran (Marie) and grandson Corbin Nowell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church. A memorial service is being planned for January, 2020. Date TBD. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019