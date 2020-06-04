Deacon James Leon Platts, Sr. N. Charleston - In profound sorrow we announce the passing of Deacon James Leon Platts, Sr, 68, of North Charleston, SC., who entered into eternal rest on Thursday morning, June 4, 2020 at a local hospital. Deacon Platts is the beloved husband of Rev. Virginia Garner Platts, the father of Shannon Lance, James L. Platts, Jr. (Michele), John H. Platts, and Shayla E. Glover (Willis, Jr.). He is the grandfather of Rashaad Lance, Daniel Platts, Nialah Platts, Jaiden Platts, James L. Platts, III, Sharlotte Glover, the late Jesiah Platts and the late Devon Jenkins. The great-grandfather of Kingston Lance, Rayland Lance, Rayana Lance and Kyson Lance. Funeral Notice Forthcoming. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.