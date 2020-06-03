James Leonard Carsner Charleston - James Leonard Carsner, age 91, born in Marengo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family . Survived by his wife of almost 73 years, Fern Darlene Carsner, sons, Martin Carsner and Curtis and wife Marsha Carsner, grandchildren, Aaron Carsner, Joshua Carsner, Matthew & Regina Carsner, Amanda & Ethan Aiken, and great-grandchildren, MJ, Ruby, Josiah, and Amelia. And a sister, Martha Young of Marengo. Leonard loved the Lord and served as Lay Minister at Indian Lake Community Church, Russells Point, Ohio. Locally, Leonard attended and served as Sunday School Teacher and Usher at St. Andrews Parish United Methodist Church, Charleston SC. A private service was held for the family on Tuesday, June 2nd at McAlister Smith Funeral Home, with Reverend Brad Gray, and grandson, Pastor Matthew Carsner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Andrews Parish United Methodist Church, 3225 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.