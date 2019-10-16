In Loving Memory Of JAMES LEROY MOORE "BIG MOE" October 17, 1973 - October 4, 2013 Today always meant so much to us Now it only brings me tears I wish that God could have spared you, I'm thinking of you today Dad You were in my thoughts of yesterday and you'll be in my tomorrow too. I just wish, I could hold you close again, We'll no longer be apart, but until that day, remember Dad You're always in my heart. Happy Heavenly Birthday We love and miss you dearly, Paige & Caroline Moore
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 17, 2019