Mr. James LeRoy "Roy" Phillips Charleston - Mr. James LeRoy (Roy) Phillips, husband of Louise Pace Phillips, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 91. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 in Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Monday in the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens, 3320 S. Cashua Dr, Florence, SC 29501. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Mr. Phillips was born February 5, 1928 in Mullins, SC, moving to Marion at a young age. He was the son of the late Mr. Hobson Dewy Phillips and Mrs. Ida McCumbee Phillips. He was a manager with BellSouth retiring in 1987 with over 39 years of service and a retired Captain with the US Army Reserves. Mr. Phillips was a member of Grace United Methodist Church since 1966 serving in many capacities, including an active role with the Men's Club. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was a devoted husband of over 66 years, a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved by his family and friends as he was always known for his smile for everyone. Roy would especially swell with pride when asked about his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren - and he would do anything for his family. Roy loved sports, especially football as he was a star quarterback at Marion High School - earning a scholarship to a small college in Mississippi. And of course, he loved the Atlanta Braves, rarely missing a game on TV. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Hobson Dewy Phillips, Jr., and Frank Leslie Phillips. He is survived by his wife Louise Pace Phillips of Charleston, SC; his son James L. (Jim) Phillips, Jr. (Jennifer) of Oak Island, NC; his daughter Stephanie Louise Baker Lambert (Rick) of Palmetto, FL; grandchildren Kathryn Louise Crocker (Jed); Daniel Phillips; Rushton Baker (Troilyn); Compton Baker (Molly) and seven great-grandchildren. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston, SC, 29407 or Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks, Dr., Suite 105, North Charleston, SC, 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 2, 2020