Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
1601 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard
Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
1601 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James LeRoy "Roy" Phillips


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James LeRoy "Roy" Phillips Obituary
Mr. James LeRoy "Roy" Phillips Charleston - Mr. James LeRoy (Roy) Phillips, husband of Louise Pace Phillips, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 91. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 in Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Monday in the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens, 3320 S. Cashua Dr, Florence, SC 29501. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Mr. Phillips was born February 5, 1928 in Mullins, SC, moving to Marion at a young age. He was the son of the late Mr. Hobson Dewy Phillips and Mrs. Ida McCumbee Phillips. He was a manager with BellSouth retiring in 1987 with over 39 years of service and a retired Captain with the US Army Reserves. Mr. Phillips was a member of Grace United Methodist Church since 1966 serving in many capacities, including an active role with the Men's Club. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was a devoted husband of over 66 years, a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved by his family and friends as he was always known for his smile for everyone. Roy would especially swell with pride when asked about his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren - and he would do anything for his family. Roy loved sports, especially football as he was a star quarterback at Marion High School - earning a scholarship to a small college in Mississippi. And of course, he loved the Atlanta Braves, rarely missing a game on TV. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Hobson Dewy Phillips, Jr., and Frank Leslie Phillips. He is survived by his wife Louise Pace Phillips of Charleston, SC; his son James L. (Jim) Phillips, Jr. (Jennifer) of Oak Island, NC; his daughter Stephanie Louise Baker Lambert (Rick) of Palmetto, FL; grandchildren Kathryn Louise Crocker (Jed); Daniel Phillips; Rushton Baker (Troilyn); Compton Baker (Molly) and seven great-grandchildren. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston, SC, 29407 or Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks, Dr., Suite 105, North Charleston, SC, 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -