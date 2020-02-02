Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
1601 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard
Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
1601 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard
Charleston, SC
View Map
James LeRoy "Roy" Phillips


1928 - 2020
James LeRoy "Roy" Phillips Obituary
Mr. James LeRoy "Roy" Phillips Charleston - The Funeral Service of Mr. James LeRoy (Roy) Phillips will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 in Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Monday in the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens, 3320 S. Cashua Dr, Florence, SC 29501. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston, SC, 29407 or Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks, Dr., Suite 105, North Charleston, SC, 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2020
