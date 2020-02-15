|
|
James Lloyd Weeks CHARLESTON - J. Lloyd Weeks, 90, devoted husband, loving father and world class optimist, entered into eternal rest on February 11, 2020. He was married for 66 years to Margaret Mullins Weeks. He loved taking care of his wife, being outdoors, playing with his children and "grands," fishing/shrimping, baking/eating sweets, and tending to his many flower and vegetable gardens. Additionally, spending time on his beloved "farm" near Ravenel, demonstrating "Chinese Writing" and other card tricks, music, dancing, and serving God were his other favorites. Ever young-at-heart, he sank a 20' putt at age 89 and he often reminisced about the times he and his siblings spent playing "half-rubber" at city playgrounds in their youth. He told his children to "always like yourself" and to "never story." He is described as kind, a pure soul, humble, family oriented, a giver, playful, and overall a good man whose happiness was contagious. He was born in Charleston on August 2, 1929, the son of the late Lawrence Elmore Weeks and Claudia Butler Weeks. He is preceded in death by 4 of his siblings. After attending Mitchell Elementary School, Rivers Middle school, he graduated from Charleston High School in 1947 and from Newberry College with a BA in Business in 1951. He was manager of Cross Seed Company, a local "mom and pop" feed and seed store for 40 years. He helped found Epworth Methodist Church on James Island, was a member of Epworth Methodist church in Epworth, Ga and attended Tryon United Methodist Church in Tryon, NC. In lieu of flowers and a service, donations may be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief UMCOR https://www.umcmission.org/umcor/give. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Lloyd is survived by his four children, Brad. Laurie, Carol, and Doug, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Claude, and several nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 16, 2020