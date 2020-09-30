1/
James Loveday
1935 - 2020
James Loveday Goose Creek - QMCSS, James Fred Loveday, 85, of Goose Creek, SC, a retired Quarter Master and husband of Charlotte Davis Loveday, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Jim was born on June 20, 1935 in Knoxville, TN to the late George Washington Loveday and Alice Gibson Loveday. Jim retired after 21 years in the United States Navy. He was a Korean War Veteran. In addition to his loving wife of 62 years, Charlotte, Jim is survived by daughters, Charlene Coates and husband, Doug and Linda Ryan; son, James Loveday, Jr, 6 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until 11:00am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Jim's funeral service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel at 11:00am. Interment will be at Carolina Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carolina Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carolina Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
