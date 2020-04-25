Home

James Lovingood


1941 - 2020
James Lovingood Huger, SC - James Lovingood, 78, of Huger, SC entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2020 at his home. James was born in Gaffney, SC on November 21, 1941. He is the son of the late Van B. Lovingood and Sadie Lipscomb Lovingood. He retired from General Electric Aircraft Engines in Madisonville, KY after a long career that started in 1969 at the Charleston, SC GE Large Steam Turbine Generators plant. Prior to his career with GE, he served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong Gamecocks fan, having played baseball for the University of South Carolina in the early sixties. In retirement, he enjoyed watching sports, boating, and spending time with his family. James was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Betty, and his daughter, Jamie Lovingood. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Lovingood and sons, Scott Lovingood and Mark Lovingood (Lynn); grandchildren, Alan Lovingood (Amy), Andrey Lovingood and Sara Lovingood; sisters, Jean Wyatt (Larry) and Linda Lovingood; brothers, Jerry Lovingood (Lee) and Tom Lovingood (Nancy) and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 26, 2020
