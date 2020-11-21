James Madison Strobel Charleston - James Madison Strobel passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020. He was born Aug 20, 1946 in Charleston, SC and he graduated from The High School of Charleston. He and his best friend, Ernest Arnot, volunteered for the US Army and served in the Vietnam War, during which, Jim was injured by sniper fire. He recovered and returned to live the remainder of his life in his beloved hometown, because," If I'm not surrounded by water, I'm not home". Jim worked various jobs until he discovered his true vocation as a landscaper. Born with a green thumb, he could coax a dead stick back to life. After many years with his own company, he ended his career with the grounds department at the Medical University of South Carolina. He was a lifelong member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where he held almost every job except the preacher; including groundskeeper (of course), deacon, elder, trustee, and even the cook, as a member of the Men's Breakfast Fellowship. Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Workman Strobel; his daughters, Karen Reiling (Brian) and Cindy Poche (Edward); his grandchildren, Josephine, Charles and Caroline; his sister, Madgie Ruth Wiggins (Eugene); his nieces, Victoria Farris (David), Renee Sarine (Gerry), and Elizabeth Fulton (Brady); his nephew: Dr. Nathanial Strobel (Kimberly). He was predeceased by his parents, the late Henry Willis and Madgie Pevey Strobel and his brother, The Rev. Dr. Henry W. Strobel, Jr. The family would like to thank the Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center, particularly the staff on 3B South, for the outstanding and compassionate care Jim received. Memorials can be made to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1293 Orange Grove Rd., Charleston, SC 29407 or VAMC, 109 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29401. A celebration life will be held at a later date due to COVID restrictions. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
