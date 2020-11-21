1/1
James Madison Strobel
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
James Madison Strobel Charleston - James Madison Strobel passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020. He was born Aug 20, 1946 in Charleston, SC and he graduated from The High School of Charleston. He and his best friend, Ernest Arnot, volunteered for the US Army and served in the Vietnam War, during which, Jim was injured by sniper fire. He recovered and returned to live the remainder of his life in his beloved hometown, because," If I'm not surrounded by water, I'm not home". Jim worked various jobs until he discovered his true vocation as a landscaper. Born with a green thumb, he could coax a dead stick back to life. After many years with his own company, he ended his career with the grounds department at the Medical University of South Carolina. He was a lifelong member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where he held almost every job except the preacher; including groundskeeper (of course), deacon, elder, trustee, and even the cook, as a member of the Men's Breakfast Fellowship. Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Workman Strobel; his daughters, Karen Reiling (Brian) and Cindy Poche (Edward); his grandchildren, Josephine, Charles and Caroline; his sister, Madgie Ruth Wiggins (Eugene); his nieces, Victoria Farris (David), Renee Sarine (Gerry), and Elizabeth Fulton (Brady); his nephew: Dr. Nathanial Strobel (Kimberly). He was predeceased by his parents, the late Henry Willis and Madgie Pevey Strobel and his brother, The Rev. Dr. Henry W. Strobel, Jr. The family would like to thank the Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center, particularly the staff on 3B South, for the outstanding and compassionate care Jim received. Memorials can be made to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1293 Orange Grove Rd., Charleston, SC 29407 or VAMC, 109 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29401. A celebration life will be held at a later date due to COVID restrictions. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, West Ashley Chapel; 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 21, 2020
Mary, My deepest sympathy on James' passing. He had such a sweet soul. May your memories sustain you durng the days ahead. May he rest in peace. God's peace to you and all of the family. Jeanne (CHS Class of '65)
Jeanne Canfield Gerhardt
Classmate
November 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about James. We went to high school together. He could always make me smile.
Kay Martin Dunn
Classmate
