J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of the Nativity Catholic Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of the Nativity
1061 Folly Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
Church of the Nativity Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Church of the Nativity Catholic Church
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Ft. Johnson Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
James Martin Hayes M.D. Jr.

James Martin Hayes M.D. Jr. Obituary
James Martin Hayes, Jr., M.D. Charleston - Dr. James Martin Hayes, Jr., 81, of Charleston, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Dr. Hayes was the widower of Barbara Jean Hayes. He was a retired private practice physician with Associates in Internal Medicine. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Church of the Nativity Catholic Church at 12 noon. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Church of the Nativity Catholic Church between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. where the Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 14, 2020
