James McBride Charleston - The family of Rev. James McBride announces his passing on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Rev. McBride is survived by his son, Talib B. Abdul-Hakim (Victoria); his siblings, Samuel McBride and Alice McClary Griffin; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Julia McBride, his parents, Louis and Lucy Green McBride. Rev. McBride was 86 years old and the Pastor of New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing for Pastor McBride will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 18 F Street Charleston, SC. A private service will be held for the family. Rev. McBride is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020.