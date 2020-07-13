1/1
James McFadden
James McFadden Charleston - The family of Mr. James W. McFadden, Owner of Metro Limo Taxi, Inc; U.S. Navy retired, announces his passing on July 9, 2020. Mr. McFadden was preceded in death by his wife, Regina McFadden and his son, Kenneth A. McFadden. He is survived by his children, Helen McFadden, James A. McFadden, Cheryl Edwards and Samuel McFadden; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; his sister, Amanda McFadden (Bronx, NY); two aunts, Clemetine McFadden (Hemingway, SC) and Celestine Wilson (Richmond, VA); his nephew, Allen McFadden; his great-niece, Cassandra McFadden; two devoted cousins, Arthur Cooper, and Darlene McFadden (Bronx, NY) and his special friend, Rose King; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. McFadden will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. A private service will be held in Richmond, VA. Viewing can be viewed via live-streaming on Wednesday, July 15th, at 4:00PM by logging onto dickersonmortuary.net and selecting the Facebook icon at the top of the screen. Due to COVID 19 social distance and mask are required. The family wishes to thank Metro Limo Taxo, Inc. drivers, caregivers, special friends, Willie Telfair, Ezekiel Goodwin, Sylvia Jones, Cora and Earnest Brown; and two godsons, Erik and Christopher Brown. Thank you. James is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC., "Where Service Is The Key", 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
