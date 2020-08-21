1/1
James McNeil
James McNeil Awendaw - Mr. James McNeil, 86, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 Residence: 1230 Porcher School Rd., Awendaw, SC 29429.The relatives of Mr. McNeil will celebrate his life at a private service on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel. Due to the rising number of COVID cases, the service will be by invitation only. Masks are required. Mr. McNeil was preceded in death by his parents: Mr. and Mrs. Harper and Emma McNeil. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Emily Julie McNeil children: Mrs. Yvette Dilligard (Morris), Mrs. Emma Huger (Malcolm), Ms. Pamela McNeil, Ms. Terry Scott, Councilwoman Sheila McNeil-Powell, Mr. Forrest Patton, and Ms. Ruth Porcher siblings: Mrs. Louise Sutton, Mr. James Williams, and Mr. Bernard Chapman and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. McNeil will be on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429.Mr. McNeil was a retired Mail Clerk. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Awendaw
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
