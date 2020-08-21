James McNeil Awendaw - Mr. James McNeil, 86, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 Residence: 1230 Porcher School Rd., Awendaw, SC 29429.The relatives of Mr. McNeil will celebrate his life at a private service on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel. Due to the rising number of COVID cases, the service will be by invitation only. Masks are required. Mr. McNeil was preceded in death by his parents: Mr. and Mrs. Harper and Emma McNeil. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Emily Julie McNeil children: Mrs. Yvette Dilligard (Morris), Mrs. Emma Huger (Malcolm), Ms. Pamela McNeil, Ms. Terry Scott, Councilwoman Sheila McNeil-Powell, Mr. Forrest Patton, and Ms. Ruth Porcher siblings: Mrs. Louise Sutton, Mr. James Williams, and Mr. Bernard Chapman and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. McNeil will be on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429.Mr. McNeil was a retired Mail Clerk. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
