James "Jim" Michael Glennon, Jr. Wadmalaw Island - James "Jim" Michael Glennon, Jr., 76, of Wadmalaw Island, SC, husband of Toy Skipper Glennon, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness. A Private Graveside service will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery. A memorial service with military honors, will be announced at a later date. James "Jim" was born December 15, 1943 in Richmond, Virginia. He was the oldest son of the late James Michael Glennon, Sr. and Muriel Rosewood MacDonald Glennon. He obtained his undergraduate degree in Engineering from Virginia Tech and his master's degree from Clemson University. He was an Army veteran who served in Viet Nam and a Civil Engineer who worked in the water and wastewater field for over 50 years. Besides his wife of almost 30 years; Jim is survived by three of his four brothers; Phillip MacDonald Glennon (Brenda), Robert Mark Glennon (Barbara) and Stephen Paul Glennon (Pat); by a sister in law, Carol Glennon; by eight nieces and nephews and several grandnieces and nephews; and by his beloved Boykin Spaniel, Tippy. Jim was predeceased by his parents; his brother, John Thomas Glennon; and by his treasured Boykin Spaniel hunting companions Hokie Sam and Hokie Jo. Memorials may be made to Boykin Spaniel Rescue C/O Jeannine Culbertson, 1611 Franklin Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or by visiting boykinspanielrescue.org
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020