Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Beaufort National Cemetery
View Map
Service
Private
Beaufort National Cemetery
1601 Boundary Street
Beaufort, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for James Glennon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael "Jim" Glennon Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Michael "Jim" Glennon Jr. Obituary
James "Jim" Michael Glennon, Jr. Wadmalaw Island - James "Jim" Michael Glennon, Jr., 76, of Wadmalaw Island, SC, husband of Toy Skipper Glennon, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness. A Private Graveside service will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery. A memorial service with military honors, will be announced at a later date. James "Jim" was born December 15, 1943 in Richmond, Virginia. He was the oldest son of the late James Michael Glennon, Sr. and Muriel Rosewood MacDonald Glennon. He obtained his undergraduate degree in Engineering from Virginia Tech and his master's degree from Clemson University. He was an Army veteran who served in Viet Nam and a Civil Engineer who worked in the water and wastewater field for over 50 years. Besides his wife of almost 30 years; Jim is survived by three of his four brothers; Phillip MacDonald Glennon (Brenda), Robert Mark Glennon (Barbara) and Stephen Paul Glennon (Pat); by a sister in law, Carol Glennon; by eight nieces and nephews and several grandnieces and nephews; and by his beloved Boykin Spaniel, Tippy. Jim was predeceased by his parents; his brother, John Thomas Glennon; and by his treasured Boykin Spaniel hunting companions Hokie Sam and Hokie Jo. Memorials may be made to Boykin Spaniel Rescue C/O Jeannine Culbertson, 1611 Franklin Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or by visiting boykinspanielrescue.org A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -