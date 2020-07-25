James Michael "Mike" Vest Mt. Pleasant - James Michael "Mike" Vest, 62, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Lona Redman Vest, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 18, 2020. His Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Christ Our King Catholic Church at 1149 Russell Drive. Interment will follow in Mepkin Abbey, Moncks Corner, SC. Arrangements are being made by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Michael was born June 19, 1958 in Richmond, Virginia, son of the late James Milford Vest and Jean Zacharias Vest. He was raised in Asheville, North Carolina. He graduated from Appalachian State University with his Undergraduate and Master's degrees in business. He loved the mountains and cherished the memories and friendships that he made there always. He remained a "Happy Appy" throughout his life. Michael had a heart of gold. He was generous, sincere, honest and true in all of his relationships and dealings. He loved his family more than himself and made their care and well-being his top priority. Michael suffered from tongue cancer, which was virulent and destructive. He fought very hard and tried his best to remain with those he held dear, but the cancer never loosened its grip. Eventually it destroyed his body but never his spirit or his courage. Mike faced his diagnosis and treatment with tremendous grace and courage. He was an example to all. His children, Joshua and Hillary, cared for him lovingly and wholeheartedly while he was able to remain at home. His family is forever grateful for their time with him and he will remain ever present in their hearts. He is survived by his wife, Lona Vest of Mt. Pleasant, SC, his son, Joshua Michael Vest of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his daughter, Hillary Redman McLaurin (Andrew Good) of Longmont, CO; his step-daughter, Alex Pinckney of Bluffton, SC; and his granddaughter, Cathrine Willow Good. He is also survived by his sisters Pat Sawyer (Tim), Terri Justus, Chris Dobbins (Jimmy) and Tibbie Vest, nieces and nephews: Leigh Salley (Michael), Kristin Burrell (Brandon) Hanon Dobbins, Erin Perry (Steve), John Sawyer (Liz), Meredith Kasten (Brandon), Betsy Dobbins (Merrell), Polly Dobbins and aunts Nonie Kusterer and Jo Monticelli (Monty). He was the co-owner of Maintain, Inc., a home building and maintenance company. He is survived by his business partner of more than 30 years, Randy Crabb. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Our King Catholic Church 1149 Russell Drive Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29464 or East Cooper Community Outreach 1145 Six Mile Road Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
