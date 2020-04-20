Home

James Miller, Jr. N. Charleston - On Friday, April 17, 2020, James was called home to be with the Lord. He leaves to cherish his loving memories his children: Elder Anthony Miller (Cassie), Karen McWhite, Keith Miller (Carlene), Amy Obey (Armond) and 10 grandchildren. His dear friend Ms. Betty Varner, His siblings, Mattie (Leroy) Birch, Evang. Ida Jean (Eddie, Sr.) Bryan, Pearl C. M. (Rev. Dr. Timothy) Simmons, Pastor Albert (Vanessa) Miller, Joe Lewis (Evang. Barbara) Miller, Delphine (Willie) Sellers, Arnold (Debra) Miller, Sammie Miller Sr., Evang. Albertha (Dec. Floyd) Perry, Earl (Sharon) Miller, Myra Mouzone, Geraldine (Rev. Darryl) Redmond, Pastor John (Wanda) Miller. Sr. and a host of relatives and friends. The viewing for Mr. Miller will take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in a PRIVATE ceremony. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020
