James Miller Johns Island - Deacon James Miller, of Johns Island, SC, entered into the presence of the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. He leaves to cherished his memories: his devoted wife, Elenora, of 57 years; his son, Anthony Jerome (Lien); two grandsons, Rico Miguel (Natasha), Anthony Jerome, Jr.; nieces: Isabell Smalls (LeRoy, II) Debra Jenkins (Larry), Audrey Whaley(Eric), Althelia Pond, Alvonia Heyward; nephews: David Washington (Rose), Elliot Miller (Pamela) Erroll Miller, Benn Johnson, Clifford Smalls (Valerie), Renaldo Bryant, Leroy Smalls, III (Ashley), Julian Bertram Heyward; special cousins: Deacon Leon Robinson, Jr. Arthur Bishop, Jerome Geddis, and a host of other cousins; sisters-in-law, Mary Miller, Mary Amos, Louise Heyward, Harriet Johnson, Nellie Whitaker, Viola Bryant, Kathy Smalls (Samuel), Christine Felder (Dwayne); and a host of friends; brothers of the craft and neighbors. A viewing (walk-thru) will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 3 PM until 8 PM at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. The Funeral Service will be held ONLY for the immediate family on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11 AM at Cedar Spring Church Cemetery, Johns Island, SC 29455. A Services of Comfort entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-0341. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.