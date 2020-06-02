James Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Miller Johns Island - Deacon James Miller, of Johns Island, SC, entered into the presence of the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. He leaves to cherished his memories: his devoted wife, Elenora, of 57 years; his son, Anthony Jerome (Lien); two grandsons, Rico Miguel (Natasha), Anthony Jerome, Jr.; nieces: Isabell Smalls (LeRoy, II) Debra Jenkins (Larry), Audrey Whaley(Eric), Althelia Pond, Alvonia Heyward; nephews: David Washington (Rose), Elliot Miller (Pamela) Erroll Miller, Benn Johnson, Clifford Smalls (Valerie), Renaldo Bryant, Leroy Smalls, III (Ashley), Julian Bertram Heyward; special cousins: Deacon Leon Robinson, Jr. Arthur Bishop, Jerome Geddis, and a host of other cousins; sisters-in-law, Mary Miller, Mary Amos, Louise Heyward, Harriet Johnson, Nellie Whitaker, Viola Bryant, Kathy Smalls (Samuel), Christine Felder (Dwayne); and a host of friends; brothers of the craft and neighbors. A viewing (walk-thru) will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 3 PM until 8 PM at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. The Funeral Service will be held ONLY for the immediate family on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11 AM at Cedar Spring Church Cemetery, Johns Island, SC 29455. A Services of Comfort entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-0341. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved