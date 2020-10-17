James Monroe Hollingsworth Mt. Pleasant - James Monroe Hollingsworth, 101, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Enid Francile Aunger Hollingsworth, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 15, 2020. A service will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. James was born December 8, 1918 in Fayetteville, West Virginia, one of six children of the late William Hollingsworth and the late Sadie Walters Hollingsworth. After serving in the Army during World War II, he moved to Charleston and later retired from civil service. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church. He had been active in the Masons, was a Shriner and member of the Temple Staff. Jim was a gifted craftsman and shared his woodworking talent making clocks for family and friends. He also enjoyed cooking and hosting dinner parties. He is survived by two sons, William S. Hollingsworth (Linda) of Mount Pleasant, SC and James W. Hollingsworth (Toni) of Highlands, NC; and three grandchildren, Lindsey Blondahl (Justin), Will Hollingsworth, and Wes Hollingsworth. He was preceded in death by five brothers and a sister. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston