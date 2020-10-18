1/
James Monroe Hollingsworth
1918 - 2020
James Monroe Hollingsworth Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of James Monroe Hollingsworth are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Entombment
02:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
October 18, 2020
I have been praying for the family since hearing of Mr. Hollingsworth's passing. So glad I got to visit with him several days prior to his death. Such a wonderful man!
Kenneth A. Lee
Friend
October 18, 2020
Bill and Jim, I am sorry to hear of your loss.
Ricky Archambault
Friend
