James Monroe Hollingsworth Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of James Monroe Hollingsworth are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
