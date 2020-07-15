James Monroe Walters, Sr. Reevesville, SC - James Monroe Walters, Sr., 94, husband of Barbara Walters, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Old St. George Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Tim Cook and Reverend Steve Kittrell officiating. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. The services will be streamed through the families Facebook page. Monroe was born on April 28, 1926 in Reevesville, the son of the late Fred Phillip Walters, Sr. and Lizzie Mae Berry Walters Doyle. He was the owner of Reevesville Red and White grocery store (1952-1965) and Monroe's Furniture (1966-1992). He was a member and deacon of Lighthouse Community Baptist Church. Past member of Old St. George Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He was also a member of Harmony Lodge #61 for 75 years. Monroe was a devout Christian whose pride and joy was his family, especially his wife Barbara of 68 years. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, telling stories of the "old days", and working in the yard. He was proud to be from the "Big City" of Reevesville. In 94 years, he never met a stranger.... He was predeceased by his step-father, Walter T. Doyle, Sr.; brothers, Fred Phillip (Barbara) Walters, Jr. and Dibbon Carl (Patricia) Walters, Sr.; and step-brother, Walter T. (Billie) Doyle, Jr. Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara June Thompson; children, Olivia Walters (Paul) Wimberly and James Monroe (Monty) Walters, Jr.; grandchildren, Lance Monroe (Crystal) Wimberly, Jason Wendell (Leanne) Wimberly, Juston Paul Wimberly, Landon Dale (Kelli) Wimberly, Jonathan Lynn (Angela) Wimberly, Cody Monroe (Nikki) Walters and Dalton James Walters; great-grandchildren, Austin and Avery Wimberly, Layton and Cullen Wimberly, Anna Landi and Eliza Ross Wimberly, Easton Wimberly, Emily and Ellen Neuhaus, and Harper Hickman. Memorials may be made to Magnolia Park of Reevesville, PO Box 1, Reevesville SC 29471 or the Old St. George Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 509 Old St. George Road, St George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
