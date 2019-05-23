|
James Murray Conyers, GA - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. James "Jim" Murray (formerly of Johns Island, SC) are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, at St Stephen AME Church, 2840 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Murray will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Murray will be held at Walker's Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019