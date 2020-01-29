|
|
James Napier Gatch Summerville - James Napier Gatch, 96, of Summerville, husband of the late Frances Wrenn Gatch, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Summerville Baptist Church, 417 Central Ave, Summerville, SC 29483. Burial will follow at Christ St. Paul's Church Cemetery, 4981 Chapel Rd., Hollywood, SC 29449. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Summerville Baptist Church Building Fund, 417 Central Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. James was born on March 7, 1923 in Wiggins, SC, son of the late Joseph Durant and Mary Lucia Gatch. He graduated from St. Paul's High School. James served in the US Army Air Force and was a WWII veteran and Prisoner of War. He retired from the CSX Railroad. Survivors include: four sons: James N. Gatch, Jr. (DeeDee) of Bradenton, FL, Charles R. Gatch of Summerville, Joseph M. Gatch (Fran) of Birmingham, AL, and Donald W. Gatch (Deborah) of Fort Worth, TX; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister: Betty Inabinett of Hollywood; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by: son, Edward P. Gatch; and four siblings: Thelma Lee Muckenfuss, Myrtle Gatch, Al Gatch, and Herbert Gatch. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020