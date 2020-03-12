|
|
James Nelson Charleston - Mr. James A. Nelson passed away of March 8, 2020. His relatives and friends, those of his wife, Mrs. Maybelle J. Nelson, his children, Denise Johnson, Dwayne Lucas, Bessie Johnson, Rhodell Johnson-Houser (Frank), Lanel Johnson, his siblings, Shirley Al-Mahdi (Rahim) and Sylvester Chisolm (Christal) are invited to attend his funeral services on Sat., March 14, 2020, 2pm at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2416 Meeting Street Road, Chas, SC, Rev. Dr. Willis Glover, Pastor. He will repose this evening in the church from 6-8 PM. Mr. Nelson will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Garden, N. Chas, SC. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home 4784 Gaynor Ave N. Chas, SC Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020