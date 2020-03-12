Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Wake
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
2416 Meeting Street Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
2416 Meeting Street Road
Chas , SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Nelson


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Nelson Obituary
James Nelson Charleston - Mr. James A. Nelson passed away of March 8, 2020. His relatives and friends, those of his wife, Mrs. Maybelle J. Nelson, his children, Denise Johnson, Dwayne Lucas, Bessie Johnson, Rhodell Johnson-Houser (Frank), Lanel Johnson, his siblings, Shirley Al-Mahdi (Rahim) and Sylvester Chisolm (Christal) are invited to attend his funeral services on Sat., March 14, 2020, 2pm at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2416 Meeting Street Road, Chas, SC, Rev. Dr. Willis Glover, Pastor. He will repose this evening in the church from 6-8 PM. Mr. Nelson will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Garden, N. Chas, SC. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home 4784 Gaynor Ave N. Chas, SC Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -