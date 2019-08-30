James Nobles Moncks Corner - James Allen "Jim" Nobles, 83, of Moncks Corner, a retired radar technician and husband of Gail Hudson Nobles, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born on December 27, 1935 in Cordesville, SC, he was the son of the late Alice Lynes Nobles and the late Horace Nobles. Jim was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force and later retired from the FAA in 2001. A member of the Moncks Corner 7th Day Adventist church, he was also a master gardener and a realtor. In addition to his loving wife Gail, Jim is survived by daughters, Ruthy Huntley and Lisa Wessinger; sons, Jimmy Nobles and Wade Nobles; step-sons Jef Jordan and Chris Jordan; 15 grandchildren ; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shelvie Van Allen, Evelyn Crosier, Patsy Lewis and Mary Mitchum; brothers, Horace Nobles, Raymond Nobles and Tommy Nobles. The family invites guests to attend the visitation on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 2:00pm until 3:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. (843) 797-2222. A memorial service will follow immediately in the chapel at 3:00pm. Inurnment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019