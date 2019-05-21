James Nowlin Evans Charleston - The Memorial Service for James Nowlin Evans will be held at Bishop Gadsden Chapel at 1:30pm on May 25, 2019. A reception will follow at Blackmer Hall at Bishop Gadsden after the service. A private interment will be held at St. Michaels Churchyard after the reception. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bishop Gadsden Resident Assistance Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019