Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Bishop Gadsden Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for James Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Nowlin Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Nowlin Evans Obituary
James Nowlin Evans Charleston - The Memorial Service for James Nowlin Evans will be held at Bishop Gadsden Chapel at 1:30pm on May 25, 2019. A reception will follow at Blackmer Hall at Bishop Gadsden after the service. A private interment will be held at St. Michaels Churchyard after the reception. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bishop Gadsden Resident Assistance Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now