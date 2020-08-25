James Olin Murray, Sr. Summerville - Murray, Sr., James Olin, 94 of Summerville, South Carolina, widower of Hellon Marjorie Mitcham Murray passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born March 31, 1926 in St. Augustine, FL, the son of Oscar Claude Murray,Sr. and Alma Hayes Murray. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years and his brother Oscar Claude Murray, Jr. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10 o'clock to 11 o'clock at Boone Hill UMC, 801 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. A funeral service will begin at 11 o'clock. Burial will be private at Boone Hill UMC Cemetery. The church requires face coverings and for everyone to practice social distancing. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Boone Hill UMC, 801 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. James graduated from Clemson University in 1946 with a degree in History and attended the Masters program at the University of South Carolina. But there was never any doubt which school won his loyalty. His blood ranneth orange. He enjoyed camping out in his RV at the home football games and tailgating with family and friends for many years. When he wasn't at the games in his RV, he was travelling with Margie all over America, including two road trips to Alaska. His love of history and geography followed him as he traveled the globe visiting all seven continents and making friends wherever he went. James loved to talk to people, learn their stories and share travel experiences. He had a great memory and sense of direction and could tell you how to get to anywhere he had ever been and what was interesting to do and see when you got there. For forty years he and Margie ran a trucking company from an office in their home. Margie took the orders and kept the books while James drove the dump trucks during the day and spent many a night under said trucks maintaining and repairing them. Together they built a thriving local business. Even in retirement James could not be idle. He was always outside piddling on some project around the house. For years after retirement he and Margie traveled to Colorado in their RV and spent winters working at a ski resort as a greeter for the ski lifts; a perfect job which allowed him to interact with people and ski for free. James was always active in his church, Boone Hill United Methodist in Summerville. He taught Sunday School for decades and served on the administrative board for several terms. His faith was at the heart of who he was; generous and loving, committed to his family and his community. His life was an example of how to love, how to work, how to give and how to enjoy God's many gifts. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his son, James O. Murray, Jr. (Elaine) of Summerville SC and his daughter, Susan Beemer (Ted) of Arvada CO. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Leigh Murray Ignazi (Brian), Elizabeth Murray Hight, and Monica Murray all of Summerville SC; Zachary Beemer (Michelle) of Oakland CA, and Whitney Beemer Siegel (Paul) of Arvada CO and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston